BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Announced on Thursday the launch and pricing of a 500 million euro ($562.9 million) eurobond due 2021 to refinance the March 2017 bond
* Bonds will be issued at 99.894 pct and, at maturity, will be redeemed at 100 pct of their principal amount; annual coupon of 1.125 pct
* Bonds will mature on June 23, 2021
* Delivery and settlement are expected on June 23, 2016
* Says this will have a positive impact of 30 million euros per annum on financial charges
Source text: bit.ly/1US3VuE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: