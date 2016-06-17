BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17NC Lahega AB (formerly North Chemical) :
* Said on Thursday the company's rights issue had been subscribed to 80.5 percent
* Said remaining 19.5 pct to be allocated to guarantors
* Raises proceeds of about 62.2 million Swedish crowns ($7.47 million) before issue costs
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: