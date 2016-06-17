June 17NC Lahega AB (formerly North Chemical) :

* Said on Thursday the company's rights issue had been subscribed to 80.5 percent

* Said remaining 19.5 pct to be allocated to guarantors

* Raises proceeds of about 62.2 million Swedish crowns ($7.47 million) before issue costs

($1 = 8.3238 Swedish crowns)