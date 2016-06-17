BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17iAlbatros Group SA :
* Said on Thursday it updated its financing of operational activities plan and long-term financing plan
* The implementation of the plan depends upon decisions to be made by the company's shareholders meeting (AGM) called for June 22
* The updated plan sees execution of forecasts by its unit iAlbatros SA
* In relation to a project of AGM's resolution received from shareholders, plans to allocate 40 million zlotys ($10.15 million) to share buyback program
* To use 22 million zlotys in years 2016-2017 on investments such as: broadening of products offer, creating new foreign branches and development of retail network, getting new providers of tourism services and development of partnership network
* Further simplification of group's structure
* Recommending to shareholders using net profit from years 2016-2018 for reserve capital
