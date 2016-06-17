June 17 Bank VTB :

* Said on Thursday signed memorandum of strategic cooperation with UAZ automobile manufacturer, part of Sollers group during the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum

* Under the memorandum, the companies agreed, in particular, to discuss 6 billion rouble ($91.68 million) financing UAZ's operations in 2016-2017

* The funds will be used for the development of the UAZ product line through the modernisation and technological development of the existing production facilities to improve the vehicles' efficiency, reliability and safety

Source text: bit.ly/1Yw2hSs

Further company coverage:,

($1 = 65.4475 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)