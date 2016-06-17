June 17 Bank VTB :
* Said on Thursday signed memorandum of strategic
cooperation with UAZ automobile manufacturer, part of Sollers
group during the Saint-Petersburg International
Economic Forum
* Under the memorandum, the companies agreed, in particular,
to discuss 6 billion rouble ($91.68 million) financing UAZ's
operations in 2016-2017
* The funds will be used for the development of the UAZ
product line through the modernisation and technological
development of the existing production facilities to improve the
vehicles' efficiency, reliability and safety
Source text: bit.ly/1Yw2hSs
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 65.4475 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)