June 17 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* Says up to 6 million Norwegian crowns ($715,879.40) has been granted by the Norwegian
Research Council through the EUROSTARS program for the development of Oncology Venture's
immuno-oncology product APO010
* Grant for APO010 was received by Smerud Medical Research International AS (SMERUD),
Oncology Venture's co-development partner, which in addition to co-funding the trial will also
use its contract research division to manage the clinical trial
* The 6 million crowns granted by the Norwegian Research Council, releases private
investment from SMERUD with co-development R&D work valued 6.7 million crowns so that the total
value of the grant and SMERUD's contribution is 12.7 million crowns
* If the APO010 product on shelf is approved it is expected that the clinical proof of
concept trial will start including patients in Q3 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1UfTaFn
($1 = 8.3813 Norwegian crowns)
