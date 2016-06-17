BRIEF-Solon divests rest of non core real estate assets
* REG-SOLON EIENDOM ASA : SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND BIONOR PHARMA UPDATE
June 17 BrainCool publ AB :
* Share issue to diversify shareholder base completed
* Company receives proceeds of 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.74 million) before issue costs of 800,000 crowns
* Issue subscribed to 79 pct
* Ultragenyx announces recombinant human beta-glucuronidase biologics license application and marketing authorization application filed and accepted for review; FDA grants priority review status