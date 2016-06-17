BRIEF-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore has died- Telegraph
* Former James Bond actor Roger Moore has died- Telegraph Source http://bit.ly/2q7gso7
June 17 Transtema Group AB :
* Share issue to diversify shareholder base completed
* Receives proceeds of 10.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.31 million) before issue costs of about 600,000 crowns
* Subscription rate was 56 pct
($1 = 8.3090 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
