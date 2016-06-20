June 20 TiGenix NV :

* Announced on Friday six-month phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction

* Principal goal of the study at six months is fulfilled - TiGenix Chief Medical Officer Marie Paule Richard

* "Safety results confirm that intracoronary delivery of AlloCSC-01 is well tolerated during the acute and sub-acute phases of the infarct" - CMO

(Gdynia Newsroom)