BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 TiGenix NV :
* Announced on Friday six-month phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction
* Principal goal of the study at six months is fulfilled - TiGenix Chief Medical Officer Marie Paule Richard
* "Safety results confirm that intracoronary delivery of AlloCSC-01 is well tolerated during the acute and sub-acute phases of the infarct" - CMO
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: