June 20 Hyperion SA :

* Said on Saturday that Powszechna Agencja Internet (PAI) has acquired 9.58 pct stake in the company

* PAI has acquired 3.5 million of the company's series F shares, following Hyperion's purchase of telecommunication lines from PAI

* Hyperion informed about the acquisition on June 15

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)