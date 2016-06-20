June 20 Ruch Chorzow :

* Said on Saturday that ESM Logistics sold 1.0 mln of the company's shares for 0.2 zloty per share on June 13

* 4Energy SA sold 2.0 mln of the company's shares for 0.2 zloty per share on June 13

* 4Energy reduces its stake in the company to 30.79 pct from 38.73 pct

