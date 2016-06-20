BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Macrologic SA :
* Said on Friday that its management board resolved to propose a new dividend policy as of FY 2016
* Management to recommend dividends of no less than 50 pct and no more than 100 pct of the company's unconsolidated net profit
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes