BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Kevin Richardson ceased employment with company
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Biogened SA :
* Said on Friday that its shareholders resolved to issue up to 0.4 million series I shares with the nominal value of 10 zlotys ($2.6) each via a private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co signed a project centers treating cancer patients at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, project value 1.2 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: