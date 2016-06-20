BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
June 20 Huawei:
* Huawei and Rostelecom start construction of underwater fiber-optic communication line Kamchatka-Sakhalin
* Commissioning of the new line to the site of Kamchatka-Sakhalin is scheduled for Q1 2017
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016