BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Idogen AB :
* Says has started cooperation with Richard Williams's research team at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology at the University of Oxford
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately