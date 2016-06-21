(Adds goal, detail)

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Unlisted Norwegian savings banks Ofoten Sparebank and Gildeskal Sparebank announce in joint statement they plan to merge

* The boards of both banks have decided to launch merger talks, with a goal of building a larger regional bank

* Merged bank expected to be more competitive

* No deadline has been set for the talks