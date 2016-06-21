BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Concent Holding publ AB :
* Says has recruited Matias Lindberg as new CEO
* Lindberg starts as CEO on Sept. 1, 2016 and replaces Runar Söderholm
* Lindberg was earlier CEO of HSB ProjektPartner, a commercial company for HSB's housing production
