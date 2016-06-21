BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Said on Monday it completed share offering
* Subscription price was set at 2.72 euros per share, amounting to total proceeds of 8.0 million euros ($9.1 million) before commissions and expenses
* Said about 3 million new shares were subscribed in offering, corresponding to about 9.4 pct of all shares and voting rights in prior to offering
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing