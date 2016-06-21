June 21 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Said on Monday it completed share offering

* Subscription price was set at 2.72 euros per share, amounting to total proceeds of 8.0 million euros ($9.1 million) before commissions and expenses

* Said about 3 million new shares were subscribed in offering, corresponding to about 9.4 pct of all shares and voting rights in prior to offering

($1 = 0.8825 euros)