BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Max21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :
* Said on Monday Q1 revenue 363,993 euros
* Q1 net loss 171,058 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing