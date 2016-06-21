BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Unified Factory SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to authorise the company's management board to take all the necessary steps to apply for the admission and introduction of series C and D shares to trade on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing