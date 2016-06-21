June 21 Pamapol SA :

* Said on Monday that its c. 50 million zloty ($12.9 million) gross offer has been chosen as the most favourable in a tender by Poland's Agricultural Market Agency (ARR)

* The offer is for the deliveries of food products to partner institutions under 2014-2020 Operative Food Help Program Source text for Eikon:

