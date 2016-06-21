(Adds details)
June 21 Telia
* Swedish telecom operator Telia says has agreed
to sell its 76.6 percent stake in Spain's Yoigo to Masmovil
in a 479 million euro ($543 million) deal
* Telia looking to step back from business outside its
Nordic and Baltic core markets
* "Divestment of Yoigo is an important milestone in our
ambition to increase focus on our operations in the Nordics and
Baltics," Telia Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said in a
statement.
* Telia says transaction price is based on an enterprise
value of EUR 625 million for 100 percent of Yoigo
* Telia tried to sell it last year, but efforts faltered
when France's Orange made a bid for Spanish peer
Jazztel. Both companies had said they were interested
in Yoigo.
* Says transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2016
* Says agreed price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of
approximately 8.1x based on Yoigo's 2015 results
* Says divestment is estimated to generate a capital gain of
more than SEK 4 billion.
* Says following debt adjustments, transaction is expected
to reduce net debt for Telia Company by approximately SEK 6
billion
* Says Telia and the minority shareholders are entitled to a
break-up fee of 30 million euros if the deal is not completed
* Masmovil becomes Spain's fourth-biggest telecom operator,
hopes to compete with Telefonica, Vodafone,
Orange
* Masmovil had already bought MVNO Pepephone in April and
other smaller telco companies in recent months
* Masmovil also acquired fixed broadband and optic fiber
assets from Jazztel and signed agreement with France's Orange to
access its 4G mobile network
* Further consolidation expected in Spanish telecoms,
especially among smaller cable companies
* Zegona, set up by former Virgin Media executives to buy
and run businesses in the European technology, media and
telecoms sector, had been in talks with Yoigo owner Telia for
more than two months about a deal.
