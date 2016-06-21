BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Novo A/S
* Says appoints Kasim Kutay as new CEO from September 1, 2016
* Says Kasim Kutay has a proven track record of leadership and significant healthcare expertise.
* Novo A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and main owner of Novo Nordisk A/S. (Copenhagen newsroom)
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration