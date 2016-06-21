Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Cherry publ AB :
* Yggdrasil Gaming has signed a deal with bwin.party to provide access to its entire casino product suite
* The new bwin.party agreement is an extension of the previous deal with GVC in terms of both market coverage and duration
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.