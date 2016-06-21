June 21 Everysport Media Group AB :

* Says has entered into an agreement to acquire sports and game information company Daytime Media House AB (DMH) and its subsidiaries

* Main shareholders in Everysport have approved the acquisition

* Everysport assesses value of DMH to about 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.25 million)

* The acquisition will be financed partly through a non-cash issue of 9 million A shares in Everysport Media Group AB and partly through a convertible loan of 25 million crowns maturing Dec. 31, 2016

* The price is set to 0.96 crown per share

* The convertible loan will carry an annual interest rate of 5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/28M2Ghp

($1 = 8.2323 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)