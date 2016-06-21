MEDIA-Samsung Pay launches in UK to take on Apple Pay and Google Android Pay - Guardian
June 21 Angler Gaming PLC :
* Subsidiary Starfish Media N.V has acquired bingo-focused assets, consisting of domains and player database
* The acquisition will allow Starfish Media to widen its product offering by adding bingo as a new product and to significantly expand and diversify its customer base
* Assets were purchased for a cash consideration of 100,000 euros ($113,260.00)
* The parties has also agreed upon a revenue share agreement, which will last for three years
* The company expects the assets to be fully migrated, deployed and operational by July 2016 and to start bringing a positive effect in Q3 of 2016
