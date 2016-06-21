STOCKHOLM, June 21 ** Stockholm district court acquits four earlier representatives of HQ AB and/or HQ Bank AB, and the companies auditor. ** Case concerned the collapse of HQ Bank in 2010, when the Swedish financial watchdog pulled HQ's banking license after big losses in the bank's trading portfolio emerged. ** Charges included accounting fraud. Link to press release: here (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)