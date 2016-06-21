June 21 AroCell publ AB :

* Says has decided to apply for listing of the company shares to trading on the Nasdaq First North exchange

* The change of market listing is planned to take place at the turn of the month June/July 2016

* The first date for trading will be announced after approval from the Nasdaq First North exchange

Source text: bit.ly/28Kuu1Y

