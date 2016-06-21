BRIEF-Data respons signs contract of NOK 16 million
* SIGNED A CONTRACT OF NOK 16 MILLION WITH A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
June 21 Fastout Int AB :
* Says has signed a framework agreement with the brokerage chain Fastighetsbyrån
* Under the agreement, FixedOut's services are integrated to the entire brokerage chain's web
* The agreement means additional revenue for FastOut in the form of start-up fee, subscription revenue and income for each ordered service from the system
Source text: bit.ly/28QIrxG
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNED A CONTRACT OF NOK 16 MILLION WITH A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera tool with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.