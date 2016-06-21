June 21 Fastout Int AB :

* Says has signed a framework agreement with the brokerage chain Fastighetsbyrån

* Under the agreement, FixedOut's services are integrated to the entire brokerage chain's web

* The agreement means additional revenue for FastOut in the form of start-up fee, subscription revenue and income for each ordered service from the system

