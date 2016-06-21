June 21 European Institute of Science AB :

* Says has received second order for its new patient-oriented veterinary diagnostic systems from the newly appointed distributor in Lithuania

* The order includes two TurboReader Point-of Care Instruments as well as two blood test kits

* Delivery will take place during September 2016

* The order value is about 10,000 Swedish crowns ($1,210.74)

Source text: bit.ly/28KyGP8

($1 = 8.2594 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)