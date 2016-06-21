Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 Slottsviken Fastighetsaktiebolag publ :
* Carries out a rights issue of 6.7 million Swedish crowns ($811,383.59) with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Aim of issue is to enable more acquisitions of properties in urban locations and to make trade in the Company's shares more liquid
* Subscription of new shares shall take place during the period July 1 to July 20, 2016
* The subscription price is 0.60 crown
* The offer includes a maximum of 11,284,970 shares
Source text: bit.ly/28MlWKY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2575 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy