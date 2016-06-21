BRIEF-Terraform Global reports receipt of NASDAQ letter
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
* Will cease NAFTA-market production of vehicles equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators, by next week
* Global production of vehicles with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators is expected to end by mid-September
* Investigation determined non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may degrade after several years of exposure to high absolute humidity
* National highway traffic safety administration has specified recall schedule for vehicles with ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be identified for customers
* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be advised that the vehicle will be recalled in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terraform Global announces receipt of NASDAQ letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April to the lowest level in five months amid persistent weakness in the construction of multi-family housing units, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market recovery.