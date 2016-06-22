LONDON, June 22 The Royal Bank of Scotland
has received bids for its Greek shipping finance
business which is worth about $3 billion as it looks to scale
down on non-core activities, banking and financial sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Credit Suisse and China Merchants were
among the suitors bidding, the sources said.
RBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment, while China
Merchants did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
The British bank, which was bailed out during the financial
crisis, had previously been a top lender to the global shipping
industry and its Greek office played a pivotal role. The
business also includes a banking licence as well as some 40
staff, the sources said.
"RBS has held preliminary discussions with a number of
interested parties," one source said.
In July 2015, Reuters reported RBS was winding down its
Greek operation and putting its shipping loans portfolio up for
sale.
The bank, which is 73-percent state-owned, is in the midst
of a restructuring aimed at returning the bank to profit after
eight straight years of losses.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Sophie Sassard and Andrew
MacAskill; editing by David Stamp)