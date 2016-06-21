June 21 Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
* Companies have offered to sell ICAP's London-based oil
desks (with key staff)
* CMA will consider in detail undertakings offered by
Tullett and ICAP instead of referring their merger for in-depth
investigation.
* CMA will now consider whether to accept proposed
undertakings and will open a public consultation
* If CMA does not accept undertakings, it will refer merger
for a phase 2 investigation
* Now has until 16 August 2016 to decide whether to accept
undertakings, with possibility to extend this timeframe if it
considers that there are special reasons for doing so
