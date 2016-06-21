MINOR METALS-Vanadium prices hit 4-year high on supply crunch
May 16 Vanadium prices have climbed to four-year highs due to tighter supplies created by a shift in production processes and stringent environmental policies in top producer China.
June 21 AS Roma SpA :
* AS Roma completed permanent acquisition of forward Stephan El Shaarawy from AC Milan
* The contract is worth 13 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
* Completed permanent acquisition of Norbert Gyomber from Calcio Catania SpA for 1.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2019
* Completed permanent acquisition of Umar Sadiq from Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
* Completed permanent acquisition of Abdullahi Nura Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
* SAYS HOLDERS OF $245.2 MILLION NOTES DUE 2020 VALIDLY TENDERED THEIR NOTES