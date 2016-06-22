BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22Pax Anlage AG :
* Starts implementation of adapted strategy
* Appointment of Franz Rutzer as CEO of Pax Anlage, as he has exercised the CEO position temporarily so far
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project