BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Factoring Total SA :
* Said on Tuesday to increase capital by 1.1 million soles ($335,000) through capitalization of profits
* To increase capital to 9.7 million soles issuing 1.1 million new shares


($1 = 3.2817 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project