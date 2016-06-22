June 22 Factoring Total SA :

* Said on Tuesday to increase capital by 1.1 million soles ($335,000) through capitalization of profits

* To increase capital to 9.7 million soles issuing 1.1 million new shares

($1 = 3.2817 soles)