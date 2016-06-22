BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Protecta SA Compania de Seguros :
* Said on Tuesday CEO Marcel Bernard Fort Hurtado resigned from his post
* Chairman Alfredo Juan Jochamowitz Stafford will act as interim CEO starting June 25
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project