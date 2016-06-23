June 23 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Said on Wednesday statutory personnel negotiations that started in the end of May and that concerned Evli's equity business activities in the Capital Markets unit have been completed

* The negotiations will result in a reduction of five employees in the Capital Markets business unit

* The reductions will be made through internal relocations and severance packages

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)