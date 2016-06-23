BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 NewCap Holding A/S :
* Said on Wednesday the company had entered into agreement on acquisition of 45 pct in eTurn Fonder AB (under name change to AlphaCore Fonder AB)
* Announced intention to enter into such transaction on May 27
* Transaction is still conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks