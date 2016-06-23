June 23 NewCap Holding A/S :

* Said on Wednesday the company had entered into agreement on acquisition of 45 pct in eTurn Fonder AB (under name change to AlphaCore Fonder AB)

* Announced intention to enter into such transaction on May 27

* Transaction is still conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden

