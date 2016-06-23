BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :
* Said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend for fiscal year 2016 of 0.0648 euro ($0.0735) net per share on July 11
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: