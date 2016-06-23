June 23 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed definitive agreement to buy
the remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozlicze
Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnoci SA from Polska Wytwórnia
Papierów Wartociowych SA (PWPW) for 75 million zlotys ($19.5
million)
* Signed preliminary deal on April 15
* Said it signed on Feb. 12, 2016 a preliminary contract for
sale of 75 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych
Polskie ePlatnosci to Innova AF II S.a.r.l., out of which 25
percent is a stake already owned by the company and 50 percent
is the stake which company is about to acquire from PWPW
* Agreement for sale of 75 pct of ePlanosci to Innova was
signed under condition of closing the transaction with PWPW
* Price of potential sale was set as multiple of shares sold
and price paid by the company for acquisition of one
ePlatnosci's share from PWPW
* Innova AF II S.a.r.l. gave company a loan to finance
acquisition of 50 pct in ePlatnosci from PWPW
($1 = 3.8487 zlotys)
