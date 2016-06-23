June 23 Alta SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholder Ipopema TFI SA submitted draft resolution for the company's shareholders annual general meeting (AGM) concerning distribution of FY 2015 net profit

* Ipopema TFI proposes to adopt resolution and pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.10 zloty per share or 1.5 million zlotys ($387,717) in total

* The company's AGM has been called for June 23

($1 = 3.8688 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)