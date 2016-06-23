June 23 (Reuters) -

* Rostec proposes to write off 20 billion rouble ($312.50 million) debt of Avtovaz - Interfax cites Rostec deputy general director Sergey Skvortsov as saying at Avtovaz annual general shareholders' meeting

* The decision is up to the government and Renault-Nissan alliance, he said - Interfax

* Rostec is ready to convert remaining 30 billion rouble debt into Avtovaz capital - Interfax cites Skvortsov

* Skvortsov hopes the final agreement on terms of providing financial support to Avtovaz will be reach by Sept. - Interfax Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)