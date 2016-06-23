June 23 Methode Electronics Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.60

* Methode Electronics, Inc Reports fiscal 2016 sales and earnings

* Says fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 net sales decreased $14.5 million, or 6.4 percent, to $212.8 million

* For fiscal 2017, Methode anticipates sales in range of $820 million to $845 million

* Says for fiscal 2017, expects earnings per share in range of $2.11 to $2.35

* Sees fy income from operations in range of $102 to $117 million

* Maintain our five-year compounded annual growth rate target for ebitda in range of 9 to 10 percent over fiscal 2015

