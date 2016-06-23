June 23 (IFR) - Hopes that the IPO of Societe des Ciments de
Ain El Kebira would continue the rapid expansion of the Algiers
Stock Exchange have been dashed by a lack of interest.
The AD18.95bn (US$172.4m) IPO closed on June 13 but was
cancelled on Monday as there was demand for only 5% of the
shares on offer.
In total, 11.85m shares were offered, but institutions
ordered only 131,608 shares and retail subscriptions totalled
479,872 shares. Sixty percent of the deal had been earmarked for
institutions but only 36 orders came in with an average size of
AD5.8m - a little over US$50,000.
Shares were offered at a fixed AD1,600, which the company
calculated as a 12.6% discount to cashflows for 2015-20. The
cement company would have secured a 35% free-float on debut and
intended to use the funds to increase production capacity.
The deal was also set to be another transformative move for
the Algiers exchange. Biopharm floated in April, becoming the
fifth stock to list on the ASE. Biopharm's AD6.25bn float on
debut was double the combined float of the four companies
already listed.
Looking at the total capitalisation of the companies on the
exchange, rather than the value of the free-floats, SCAEK was an
ambitious transaction. SCAEK was priced with a market
capitalisation of AD54bn, while the total capitalisation of the
five listed stock on ASE adds up to nearly AD53bn.
Two more IPOs had also been expected to follow SCAEK, for
CAAR (Compagnie Algerienne d'Assurance et de Reassurance) and
infrastructure company Cosider Carrieres, to continue the
emergence of this frontier market.
Banque Exterieure d'Algerie led the SCAEK deal with eight
additional bookrunners - Banque de Developpement Local, Banque
de l'Agriculture et du Developpement Rural, Banque Nationale
d'Algerie, BNP Paribas El Djazair, CNEP Banque, Credit Populaire
d'Algerie, Societe Generale and Tell Markets.
(Reporting by Owen Wild)