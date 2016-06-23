June 23 Groupe Fnac
* Statement re offer for darty plc
* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have entered
into a global transfer certificate evidencing these lender of
record transfers
* Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis have
successfully syndicated eur 1,350,000,000 of committed funds
pursuant to senior facilities agreement dated 20 April 2016, as
amended on 24 April 2016
* Details of syndicate banks are set out in global transfer
certificate.
* In addition, as part of syndication process eur
200,000,000 of commitments under bridge facility have been made
available as a term facility
