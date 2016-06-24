LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - UK bank names are under pressure in cash markets in early trade following the Leave vote in the Brexit referendum.

At five-years Barclays in euros is around 40bp wider to swaps for choice, with RBS out around 30bp. Compare that to European giants such as Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas, which are 5-10bp wider, and you can see that the UK banks are already underperforming.

But CDS tells a different picture. Barclays 5yr protection is up 46% at 147bp and here other European names are up by a similar amount.

Which market is right? Probably the former, but with such uncertainty at the moment, all European banks might struggle if this volatility continues. (Reporting by Adam Parry, editing by Julian Baker)