June 24 Tatfondbank :
* Said on Thursday that the board has approved management
proposal to increase its share capital by 3 billion roubles
($45.97 million) through the issue of 300 million ordinary
shares with nominal value of 10 roubles per share in open
subscription
* The increase of the bank's equity capital is also expected
in the near future, according to the chairman of the management
board Robert Musin
* The additional share issue as well as recapitalisation
measures will significantly increase the total amount of equity
capital, thus improving the dynamics of Tatfondbank development,
will positively impact its ratios, and will strengthen the
bank's competitive advantage
* Decision will be taken during extraordinary general
shareholders' meeting on July 29
($1 = 65.2546 roubles)
