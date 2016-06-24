LONDON, June 24 BNP Paribas Sa
* Says immediate priority is to continue to serve clients
and to bring them the necessary support, in emailed statement
* Says has limited exposure to UK, (6 percent of the Group's
total commitments and 2.5 percent of the Group's Operating
Income) and a diversified business model both in terms of
geographical mix and business mix
* benefits from a proven track record of adapting
effectively to change and is well placed to accompany its
clients in this new environment.
