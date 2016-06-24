LONDON, June 24 Bond yields in the wealthy Spanish region of Catalonia rose on Friday after the UK's shock Brexit vote raised breakaway risks in other parts of the euro zone.

Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, has been seeking independence from the rest of the country, which faces broader political uncertainty as voters head back to the polls on Sunday six months after an inconclusive general election.

Yields on short-dated bonds issued by Catalonia were broadly higher in Friday trade.

Two and three-year Catalan bond yields rose to their highest levels since mid-April at around 4.44 percent and 4.29 percent, respectively.

Five-year bond yields in Catalonia touched 4.69 percent, their highest level in almost three months. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)